Kitturu Rani Chennamma award for Addanda Anitha Cariappa

Theatre person Addanda Anitha Cariappa has been selected for the prestigious ‘Kitturu Rani Chennamma’ award, presented by the state government.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will present the award during a programme, scheduled to be held on International Women’s Day on March 8 at Ravindra Kala Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Jolle will be present on the occasion.

The award instituted by the Department of Women and Child Welfare carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a citation.

Anitha Cariappa has been active in theatre for the past 40 years. She has acted in several plays in both Kannada and Kodava languages.

A graduate from Ninasam, she has also served as the member of Karnataka Nataka Academy. She is also a recipient of Nataka Academy award, Kodava Sahitya Academy award and Kodagu district Rajyotsava award.

Anitha has acted in more than 80 plays and has also acted in Kodava language films. Her acting in the Kodava play ‘Badk’ was widely appreciated.

Anitha’s is the wife of Addanda C Cariappa, director of Rangayana-Mysuru.

A resident of Ponnampet, her house is a centre of theatrical activities.