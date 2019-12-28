‘Knowledge Factory’ at St Agnes College

St Agnes College will organise ‘Knowledge Factory’, in association with Promise Foundation and NIITI Consulting - Delhi, on January 10 (from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm).

Dr Nancy Vaz, staff coordinator of college, told mediapersons that learning takes place not only in classrooms but in every walk of life. The best lessons are given by life itself. India houses many such renowned personages and their life’s lessons will enthuse and motivate the students, she said.

The speakers during the Knowledge Factory are Indo-Canadian actor Lisa Rani Ray, Live Nation Director Sunil Butch, Supermodel and Entrepreneur Deepanitha Sharma, Creative Director of Doodlage Kriti Tule, Singer and composer Nandini Srikar and Actor Prakash Belwadi who along with Vasanthii Hariprakash, Radio TV Journalist and Founder of Pickle Jar, would speak on Shivarama Karantha, Nancy said.

She said the second category is of the women who dared to ventured into successful innovative and mainly social enterprises like Swathi Pande, Co-Founder and CEO, Arboreal and Anuradha Kedia, Co-Founder, The Better India. That apart Gaurav Yadav, Founder and CEO of EduAce Services and a well known quiz master too will participate.

From the sports sector, sportswoman Heena Sidhu, who is the world number 1 pistol shooter, will address the gathering. The programme will be anchored by celebrity News Anchor Rini Simon Khanna.

It is Amit Prabhu, partner of the Promise Foundation, who has empaneled the celebrities to share their experiences, Nancy added.

She said a quiz on History to be conducted by quiz master Gaurav Yadav will the main attraction. The winners in the quiz contest will be awarded cash prize of Rs 30,000 and the runner-up Rs 20,000.

A team should comprise two members and there are no restrictions on age or catergory.

As a part of the programme, two kinds of passes — Rs 200 for students and Rs 500 for others will be issued. There will also be a lucky draw in each category of passes and winners will win electronic gadgets worth Rs 25,000 as prizes.