Kodagu: 2,165 candidates in first phase of GP polls

A total of 2,165 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections in Madikeri and Somwarpet taluks.

Out of 295 seats in 26 Gram Panchayats of Madikeri taluk, nominations for four seats have not been filed. As many as 24 members have been elected unanimously.

Elections will be held for the rest of the 267 seats and 676 candidates are in the fray in Madikeri taluk.

Two out of the 483 seats in 40 Gram Panchayats in Somwarpet are vacant as nominations have not been filed. Eighteen candidates have been elected unanimously. Elections will be held for the rest of the 463 seats with 1,489 candidates in the fray in Somwarpet taluk, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.