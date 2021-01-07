Kodagu: Alert on borders after bird flu detected in Kerala

In the wake of the detection of cases of bird flu in the adjoining state of Kerala, a high alert has been maintained in the areas sharing borders with Kodagu district.

Check-posts have been opened at Karike, Makutta and Kutta in this regard. Staff have been deployed at the check-posts.

Even though the poultry products are not supplied from Kerala to Kodagu, the products are being supplied from Kodagu to Kerala. Following the same, the transport vehicles are being sanitised on the borders.

There have been no cases of bird flu in Kodagu district so far. However, high precaution is being maintained, said the district administration.

The district administration has requested the public to inform about any unnatural deaths of poultry and other birds in any part of the district.