Kodagu being misused by anti-socials, says Addanda Cariappa

Theatre person and Rangayana Director Addanda Cariappa expressed his concern about Kodagu being misused by anti-social elements.

He was speaking at the public awareness programme organised by Jana Jagruthi Samiti of Ammatti, on the premises of Karmadu Gram Panchayat recently. He said it is frightening that the land of Kodagu is being misused as a hideout of extremists.

“People should be alert on the movement of anti-national elements. We should not let such forces disturb our peace and harmony,” he said.

Stating that the CAA introduced by the Central government is not detrimental to Indians, Addanda Cariappa said that one should understand the law before speaking on it.

The law is not against any religion. There is a need to convey the correct version of the Act to the people. It is said that some people are creating unrest in the society by misleading the people on CAA, he added.

Presiding over the programme, Colonel (retd) Kandratanda Subbaiah said that all people of Kodagu should be united to protect the land. Police should be alerted about the suspicious movements of people.

Abhijith of Jana Jagruthi Samithi submitted a memorandum to Gonikoppa Circle Police Inspector Rama Reddy, requesting him to protect Kodagu from anti-national elements.

Members from Ammatti Raitha Sangha, Royal Club, Friends Club, Sports Club and Ambedkar Yuvaka Sangha took part.

Jana Jagruthi Samithi office-bearer Ainanda Jappu Acchappa delivered the keynote address. Ammatti Chamber of Commerce President Suvin Ganapathy was present.

The shops in Ammatti town were closed between 4 pm and 7 pm.

A rally was taken out from Ammatti Bus Stand Circle to Karmadu panchayat premises, prior to the formal programme.