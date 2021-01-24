Kodagu: Congress to support farmers’ rally against agri laws

KPCC spokesperson A S Ponnanna alleged that the elected representatives, including the MP, have failed to solve the problems faced by the people in Kodagu district.
The elected representatives are silent on the losses incurred by farmers following the untimely rain, he told reporters.
The Congress will support the proposed vehicle rally, demanding support price for coffee, by the Raitha Sangha, from Kodagu to Bengaluru on January 25, he added.
