Kodagu DC asks for information on losses

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has asked the officials to provide the estimate of the losses which occurred due to floods in the district.

Chairing an emergency meeting at her office on Tuesday, she said there has been loss of lives of people and livestock, along with loss of houses, agricultural lands, crops and plantations.

“A primary estimation of the losses of all of these needs to be submitted to the government urgently. The officials concerned are required to work on the same and to submit the required data to the district administration,” said Joy.

She directed the officials to take up immediate measures to provide a primary allowance of Rs 3,800 per head to the flood victims sheltered in various relief centres in the district, without fail.

She also directed the officials to ensure that every victim gets the daily allowance and the ration kit.

“There are sufficient funds in the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) accounts. The relief measures and restoration works will be carried out accordingly,” she added.

District Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Penneker and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmi Priya were present.

ACS visits relief centre

State Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajkumar Khatri visited the relief centre set up in the Samarthya Soudha on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday and consoled the flood victims.

He also obtained information on the availability of necessary relief materials in the centre. The ACS told the occupants in the relief centre to bring it to the notice of the district administration, in case of any shortcomings.

“Children should be sent to school. The victims should not lose hope,” he said and assured of providing all necessary facilities from the government.

Members of Legislative Assembly R Ashok, K G Bopaiah, Krishnappa, MP Pratap Simha and Kodagu Zilla Panchayat President B A Harish visited the relief centre and distributed relief materials.

The elected members also visited relief centres in Bekkesodluru, Kanuru, Balele, Nitturu and Siddapura.

Details on animal deaths sought

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has requested the people to provide information on dead animals. As the floods subside, the bodies of dead animals will resurface. In order to prevent the spread of diseases, the bodies of animals should be buried properly.

If people find bodies of animals, they can contact the district administration’s helpline 08272 221077, Police helpline 100, Animal husbandry department in Madikeri - 08272 229449, 228805, Somwarpet - 282127 and Virajpet - 257228.