Kodagu DC cautions against dengue

As dengue cases have been found in several parts of Kodagu, the district administration has asked the people to maintain caution.

Seven confirmed cases of dengue have been found in the district so far. The number of cases in various places is as follows: Nanjarayapattana - 1, Koodige - 3, Suntikoppa - 2 and Sampaje - 1.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has requested the people to keep the surrounding of their houses clean and to prevent stagnation of water.

The instructions by the health department issued from time to time should be followed, she added.