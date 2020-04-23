Kodagu DC cautions against dengue

Kodagu DC cautions against dengue

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 23 2020, 23:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 23:50 ist

As dengue cases have been found in several parts of Kodagu, the district administration has asked the people to maintain caution.

Seven confirmed cases of dengue have been found in the district so far. The number of cases in various places is as follows: Nanjarayapattana - 1, Koodige - 3, Suntikoppa - 2 and Sampaje - 1.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has requested the people to keep the surrounding of their houses clean and to prevent stagnation of water.

The instructions by the health department issued from time to time should be followed, she added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kodagu
Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy
dengue
Madikeri 
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 50-yr-old bacteria drug makes comeback

COVID-19: 50-yr-old bacteria drug makes comeback

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

 