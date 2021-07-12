Kodagu DC directs officials to conduct SSLC exams efficiently

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal directed the officials to take all necessary measures to conduct SSLC examinations on July 19 and 22.

Chairing a preparatory meeting at the DC's office hall in Madikeri on Monday, she insisted on holding exams without any confusion.

"All precautionary measures should be followed in the examination hall. The students should be tested with a thermal scanner and pulse oximeter. The students should wear masks," she said and sought information on the SSLC students who are home quarantined.

Charulata Somal also directed the health department to deploy ambulances and a medical team in each taluk, for the benefit of the students.

The examination centres should be sanitised by the local bodies, she added.

DDPI Shridharan said that 6,906 students in the district will take SSLC exams this year. Out of these, 3,462 are boys and 3,384 are girls.

There are 2,041 candidates in Madikeri taluk, 2,703 in Somwarpet and 2,162 in Virajpet taluk. A total of 1,352 staff will be on examination duty, at various centres. All the examination staff have received the first jab against Covid-19, he said.

A mock examination will be held for the students, he added.

Bharat Scouts and Guides representative Jimmy Sequeira handed over 7,000 masks to the DDPI, for the SSLC candidates.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Additional DC Raju Mogavira, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan, Zilla Panchayat deputy secretary Lakshmi, district nodal officer K Kantharaju, block education officers Shrishaila Bilagi, H K Pandu and Gururaju were present in the meeting.