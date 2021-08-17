Kodagu DC inaugurates renovated taluk office

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal inaugurated the renovated taluk office at Nada Kacheri in Kushalnagar.

The deputy commissioner said that suitable land is being identified for the tahsildar's office and administrative building in Kushalnagar.

After the land is identified, a proposal will be sent to the government for the construction of a new taluk office. For now, the taluk office will function from the renovated Nada Kacheri, she added.