Kodagu DC tells officials to upload progress details on SCSP, TSP

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 17 2021, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 22:29 ist
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal chairs a meeting in Madikeri. Credit: special arrangement

The progress of works taken up under SCSP (Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) should be uploaded in the district progress monitoring system during 2021-22, directed Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal to officials. 

She was chairing a meeting to discuss the projects initiated under SCSP and TSP in the district.

There is a need to verify whether the funds earmarked for the welfare of SC/STs reach the beneficiaries. Hence, the details should be mandatorily uploaded in the district progress monitoring system, she said.

She also directed officials to upload details on the beneficiaries and the programmes initiated under SCSP and TSP during 2020-21.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena said that details need to be uploaded in the district progress monitoring system under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilization of Financial Resources) Act, 2013.

The various departments should implement SCSP and TSP programmes effectively, he added.

District Social Welfare Officer Shekar said that a circular has been sent to all the departments on uploading the progress in the district progress monitoring system.

ITDP officer Shivakumar said that the engineering department should take up works where a large number of SC/STs reside.

Kodagu
tribals
Karnataka

