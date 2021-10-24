Kodagu DC to visit Hosaguthi

Deputy Commissioner Dr Sateesha B C will visit Hosaguthi village at 10 am on October 30 as a part of the 'Jilladikarigala Nade Halliya Kade' programme.
The event will be held at a government school in the village.
The residents of Harohalli, Hosalli and Hosaguthi villages can submit applications pertaining to mistakes in pahani, pauthi khata, seeking assistance under various welfare schemes, revision of voters' list, compensation for damage to houses and others.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan LIVE: Babar, Rizwan hit fifties, PAK need 24 runs to win
Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis
India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan
Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...
DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!
Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer
For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game
Discontent wafts through India's air waves