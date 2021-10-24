Kodagu DC to visit Hosaguthi

Kodagu DC to visit Hosaguthi

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Oct 24 2021, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 22:52 ist

Deputy Commissioner Dr Sateesha B C will visit Hosaguthi village at 10 am on October 30 as a part of the 'Jilladikarigala Nade Halliya Kade' programme.

The event will be held at a government school in the village.

The residents of Harohalli, Hosalli and Hosaguthi villages can submit applications pertaining to mistakes in pahani, pauthi khata, seeking assistance under various welfare schemes, revision of voters' list, compensation for damage to houses and others.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kodagu
Hosaguthi village

Related videos

What's Brewing

ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan LIVE: Babar, Rizwan hit fifties, PAK need 24 runs to win

ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan LIVE: Babar, Rizwan hit fifties, PAK need 24 runs to win

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

 