Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu, Charulata Somal, has been transferred as the DC of Raichur, as per an order issued by the state government.

Raichur Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha has been transferred as the DC of Kodagu.

Charulata Somal had taken over as the deputy commissioner of Kodagu in January 2021.

She had also worked as the CEO of the Zilla Panchayat in Kodagu earlier.