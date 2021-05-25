Kodagu DC visits hilly areas that developed cracks

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal visited the areas where the hillocks had developed cracks in the last two years.

Along with the officials from the revenue and police departments, she visited Kandanakolli, Paplikadu, Chithaguppe Paisari, Iggodlu, Mukkodlu and other areas.

A report on the alleged cracks and the impending danger has been submitted to the government, she said.

The deputy commissioner appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration during the rainy season.

The revenue and police department personnel will respond immediately to any eventualities, she added.

Somwarpet tahsildar Govindraju said that an action plan for rehabilitation of the affected people has been readied.