Kodagu DC visits hilly areas that developed cracks

Kodagu DC visits hilly areas that developed cracks

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • May 25 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 23:12 ist
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal visited Kandanakolli near Suntikoppa.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal visited the areas where the hillocks had developed cracks in the last two years.

Along with the officials from the revenue and police departments, she visited Kandanakolli, Paplikadu, Chithaguppe Paisari, Iggodlu, Mukkodlu and other areas.

A report on the alleged cracks and the impending danger has been submitted to the government, she said.

The deputy commissioner appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration during the rainy season.

The revenue and police department personnel will respond immediately to any eventualities, she added.

Somwarpet tahsildar Govindraju said that an action plan for rehabilitation of the affected people has been readied.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal
visits hilly areas
Kodagu
monsoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

 