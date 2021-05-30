Kodagu DC visits landslide-prone villages

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal visited landslide affected villages of Tora, Heggala, Kedamullur and other surrounding areas.

The villages were affected by landslides following heavy rainfall two years ago.

All precautionary measures should be taken prior to the entry of the monsoon. The officials should make arrangements for opening relief centres, she said.

The families residing in vulnerable areas should be shifted to safer locations, she told revenue department officials.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Tahsildar R Yogananda, Deputy Superintendent of Police C T Jayakumar and others were present.

