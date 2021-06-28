Kodagu DCC Bank celebrates its centenary

Simple celebrations were observed to mark the centenary of Kodagu District Central Cooperative Bank on Monday.

The bank was established on June 28, 1921, owing to the efforts of the then pioneers of the cooperative movement, Dandera Kuttaiah, Puliyanda Thimamaiah, Kuppanda Bellyappa and Udiyanda Machaiah.

The bank began operations with 45 cooperative societies, 16 members, share capital of Rs 4,400 and deposits worth Rs 10,000.

Rao Bahaddur Kodandera Kuttaiah was the founder president of the bank and served in the post from 1921 to 1927.

The centenary programme was celebrated at the bank's head office in Madikeri, in the presence of the president, vice president, directors, chief executive officer and other officials and staff.

A cake was cut in all 21 branches of the DCC bank, to mark the occasion. Sweets were distributed to the customers.

Bank president Kodandera P Ganapathy said that the bank could complete its 100 fruitful years due to the cooperation of the staff and the customers.

A public function of the centenary celebrations is planned for August 20, 2021. The groundbreaking ceremony for the centenary building will be done on the day, by the state cooperative minister, said Ganapathy.

The district in-charge minister, elected representatives from the district, representatives of cooperative societies, department officials and the former presidents and staff of the bank will be present, he added.