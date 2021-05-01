Postcard campaign against state govt

Kodagu DCC decides to conduct postcard campaign against state govt

  May 01 2021
  • updated: May 01 2021, 23:02 ist

The Kodagu District Congress Committee has decided to conduct a postcard campaign against the state government for deducting the quantity of food grains supplied to the ration cardholders.

In a virtual interaction with Block Congress presidents, DCC president K K Manjunath urged them to constitute a corona warriors team with five members in each block. The members at the meeting also decided to carry out a postcard campaign against the state government.

The virtual meeting was also attended by KPCC president D K Shivakumar. The DCC president appraised the KPCC president on the Covid situation in Kodagu.

Kushalnagar Block Congress president B S Ananth Kumar, Napoklu Block Congress president Ismail, social media wing president Sooraj Hosoor, Madikeri Congress general secretary Chandrashekar and others were present.

