Kodagu DCC working president assumes charge

Titira Dharmaja Uttappa took over as the working president and president in-charge of the District Congress Committee, Kodagu, on Tuesday.

K K Manjunath Kumar, the former president of DCC, handed over the charge to Dharmaja Uttappa during a programme held in the DCC office.

Titira Dharmaja Uttappa said that he will strive towards strengthening the party from the booth level.

Manjunath Kumar said that he has worked honestly as the district president of the party.

"One should do away with the habit of defeating our own people," he added.

MLC Veena Achaiah, former minister M C Nanaiah, former minister Suma Vasanth, KPCC office-bearer Mehroz Khan, member T P Ramesh, party observer Venkappa Gowda, leader Napanda Muddappa and others were present.