Kodagu dist admin imposes ban on New Year parties

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy chaired a meeting with religious leaders and representatives of hotels and resorts, in connection with Christmas and New Year celebrations in the district.

During the meeting held at the DC’s office in Madikeri on Tuesday, Annies insisted upon strictly adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines and requested people to cooperate with the district administration in containing the pandemic.

Prayers should be offered in churches while maintaining social distancing, she said.

Handshakes should be avoided. People are forbidden from gathering in large numbers at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places, she added.

“A ban has been imposed on DJ parties, dance parties and other gatherings. New Year celebrations have been banned in public places as well. Most importantly, the elderly and children should remain indoors,” said the deputy commissioner.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra said that strict legal action will be initiated against the violators.

Hotel Association president Nagendra Prasad requested for permits to be issued to conduct Christmas and New Year celebrations along with DJ nights with social distancing.

“Hotel, resorts and lodges have already been booked for the celebrations,” he said.

However, police officials maintained strict adherence to government guidelines.

The superintendent of police said that raids will be carried out on DJ parties if held illegally.

Homestay Association president Anantashayana, Monti Ganesh, Ambekal Navin, District Health Officer Dr K Mohan, Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, Assistant Commissioner Ishwar Kumar Khandu and Additional Deputy Commissioner B R Roopa were present in the meeting.