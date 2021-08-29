Kodagu dist admin ready to tackle Covid-19 third wave

Though the Kodagu district administration has taken steps to check the outbreak of the third wave of Covid-19, the district sharing its border with Kerala has proved to be a hurdle.

The rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala is a cause of concern for Kodagu district.

The district administration is implementing the advice of the technical expert committee.

The experts in the state have warned that the third wave might reach its peak either in October or November. The district administration is preparing itself to brace for the situation.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal has directed officials to vaccinate all those who are above 18 years on a priority basis in the villages sharing its border with Kerala.

Further, the check posts have also been strengthened.

To tackle the third wave, steps have been taken in the taluk, said Somwarpet taluk medical officer Dr Srinivas.

Four to five beds have been reserved in all the government hospitals in the taluk. The health camp for children has already been conducted at hotspot areas of Nelyahudikeri, Valnoor-Tyagathoor, Suntikoppa, and other areas, he said.

A health check-up is organised for even pregnant and lactating women and they have been administered vaccination. The work on an oxygen generation plant is in progress at Somwarpet at a cost of Rs 1 crore. The work on installing machines is pending, he added.

Further, the border area check posts in Shanivarasanthe, Kodlipet, Shanthapura and others have been strengthened in the district.

Circle Inspector S Parashivamurthy said that labourers who were hesitating for vaccination were convinced to take vaccines at Mullur Colony.

Dr Chandan in the Community Health Centre said that oxygen cylinders, swab tests, masks and sanitisers have been arranged at the centre.

Awareness of Covid-19 is created among the patients who arrive at the centre for treatment, he said.

Further, the health department has set up an 80-bedded Covid Care Centre at Morarji Desai Residential School in Koodige and Basavanahalli.

Taluk medical officer Dr Srinivas said that everyone should strictly adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviour.