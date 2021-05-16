District in-charge minister visits taluk hospital

Kodagu district in-charge minister visits taluk hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • May 16 2021, 00:01 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 00:47 ist
District In-charge Minister V Somanna inspects the taluk hospital in Virajpet.

District In-charge Minister V Somanna inspected the taluk hospital in Virajpet on Saturday.

Though the hospital has been converted into a Covid Care Centre, it is not fully utilised owing to a lack of oxygen cylinders. The oxygen cylinders will be supplied shortly, said the minister.

The non-Covid patients will be diagnosed at the Ayurveda hospital building. No patients will be admitted. After first aid, they will be sent to the district hospital for treatment, in case of emergency, he added.

When MLA K G Bopaiah said that police have been preventing the use of vehicles to move grocery items, the minister directed DySP Jayakumar to ensure that no inconvenience is faced by the people.

