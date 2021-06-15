Kodagu district witnesses intermittent showers

The district has been receiving intermittent rainfall. In Madikeri, there was a heavy downpour on Tuesday afternoon.

Napoklu, Bhagamandala and Talacauvery too have been receiving heavy rain.

There has been moderate rainfall in Virajpet town and in the rural areas.

Owing to continuous rain for the last four days, the paddy fields in the region have sufficient water.

With the hope of good crops, farmers in Kadanuru, Betoli, Arji, Kakotuparambu and surrounding villages are preparing their fields for agricultural activities. In several areas, the first round of tilling has been completed.

A significant rise in the water level has been noticed in the rivulets and streams in the region. Cauvery stream in Betri is swollen.

No damages have been reported so far in the hilly regions or in the town, said officials from Virajpet Town Panchayat.

The region has recorded a rainfall of 38 cm in the last 24 hours.

In Suntikoppa, trees have been uprooted and electricity poles have been uprooted in many places, on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Five electricity poles uprooted near Lakshmijala plantation near Jamburu due to gusty wind on Monday night. The power supply was affected.

Similar incidents took place in Mattikadu, Nakuru, Haraduru and Kambibane.

CESC personnel are engaged in power restoration work.

Normal life was affected due to continuous rainfall in Somwarpet taluk. The region witnessed intermittent rain on Tuesday.

Streams and rivulets are in spate in Shantalli hobli. The Mallalli Falls in Bettadalli Gram Panchayat limits is in splendour.

Local resident, Shivanna, said that a lot of water has flown into the waterfalls, creating beautiful scenery. However, there are no visitors as tourism has been banned.

Shantalli hobli has received 94 mm rain, while there was a rainfall of 43 mm in Somwarpet.

There was heavy rainfall in B Shettigeri, Kunda and Hudikeri regions in Gonikoppa. Srimangala, Balele and Titimati witnessed intermittent rain.