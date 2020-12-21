Kodagu: First phase GP elections today

The elections to 66 Gram Panchayats in Madikeri and Somwarpet taluks will be held on Tuesday from 7 am to 5 pm. Of 66 Gram Panchayats, 26 are in Madikeri taluk.

There are 357 polling booths including 135 in Madikeri. There are 676 candidates in the fray for 267 seats in Madikeri taluk while 1,488 candidates for 462 seats in Somwarpet taluk.

The mustering was held at centres in Madikeri and Kushalnagar on Monday. After the mustering, polling officials returned to their respective polling booths along with the ballot boxes and other election-related materials.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Election Observer A Devaraju, Additional DC A R Roopa, Election Supervisor Nilesh Sinde and DySP Dinesh Kumar visited the mustering centre at St Joseph School in Madikeri.

The deputy commissioner said that 157 vehicles have been deployed for election duty. This includes 53 buses, 30 minibuses and 58 jeeps. The Covid infected will be allowed to cast their vote wearing PPE kit from 4 pm to 5 pm. The health officials will be deployed during that period with all precautions.

The deputy commissioner appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise.