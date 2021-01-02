Kodagu: Football tournament begins in Suntikoppa

A two-day football tournament in memory of Diego Maradona, organised by Friends Club in Suntikoppa, was flagged-off at GMP School grounds in Suntikoppa on Saturday.

District Consumer Redressal Forum president A Lokesh Kumar inaugurated the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that sports help in the physical wellbeing of an individual.

The participants should develop a sportive spirit, he added.

Gram Panchayat PDO Venugopal said that Suntikoppa is known for being active in football events and has produced national and international level players.