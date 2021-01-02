Kodagu: Football tournament begins in Suntikoppa

Kodagu: Football tournament begins in Suntikoppa

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Jan 02 2021, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 23:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A two-day football tournament in memory of Diego Maradona, organised by Friends Club in Suntikoppa, was flagged-off at GMP School grounds in Suntikoppa on Saturday.

District Consumer Redressal Forum president A Lokesh Kumar inaugurated the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that sports help in the physical wellbeing of an individual.

The participants should develop a sportive spirit, he added.

Gram Panchayat PDO Venugopal said that Suntikoppa is known for being active in football events and has produced national and international level players.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Suntikoppa
FOOTBALL
Diego Maradona
Karnataka

What's Brewing

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Indian expat in UAE bags record for giant greeting card

Indian expat in UAE bags record for giant greeting card

India successfully cultures new Covid-19 strain from UK

India successfully cultures new Covid-19 strain from UK

 