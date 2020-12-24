Kodagu gears up for Christmas

Kodagu gears up for Christmas

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Dec 24 2020, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 01:04 ist
St Antony Church in Suntikoppa has been decorated for Christmas.

Preparations are in full swing for Christmas celebrations in the district. Various churches are being decorated for the festivities.

At St Antony Church in Suntikoppa, a Christmas crib has been arranged and the church has been decorated with lights and stars.

Precautionary measures are being taken following the tracing of a new strain of the Covid-19 in the UK.

The festivities are likely to be dampened as more restrictions have been imposed by the state government, including the night curfew, said the people. 

They added that it is important to safeguard people's health and requested everyone to maintain social distancing, especially during the celebrations.

Owing to Covid-19 situation, 'Santa Claus' has not visited houses this year.

Kodagu
Christmas
St Antony Church
Precautionary measures
COVID-19

