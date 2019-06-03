Kodagu gears up for scientific management of waste

The district administration and city municipal council in Madikeri will implement waste segregation system from June 4 so as to achieve scientific waste management.

Releasing a poster on scientific waste segregation and management during a press conference in Madikeri on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that dry, wet and hazardous waste will be collected separately as per the action plan. People’s cooperation is necessary in this regard.

“The new system of waste management will be a permanent initiative. The system will be implemented in Madikeri town in the first phase. The CMC will deploy 20 workers for waste management,” she explained.

Annies Kanmani Joy said that the collection of wet waste will be held in the city limits from June 4. Making use of modern technology, wet waste will be converted into manure. The organic manure will be handed over to Project Coorg in Kaluru, which will market the manure among the farmers.

She urged the people to store dry waste such as plastic in their households separately. Dry waste will be collected on every Wednesday and Saturday. Dry waste comprising of plastic and cloth will be separated and will be sold to cement manufacturing companies, under legal provisions.

“It has been planned to collect sanitary waste twice a week. However, no organisation has come forward to manage sanitary waste. The firm which has been managing the hospital waste at the district hospital has been contacted in this regard,” she added.

The deputy commissioner pointed out that the current system of waste management which does not involve proper segregation of waste has created problems.

The waste collected in Madikeri is being dumped in the hilly regions.

Collection of waste

Two bags or baskets will be distributed to the households to collect the dry and wet waste separately. The people will also be introduced to the method of converting organic waste into compost at there homes itself.

Joy said that the general public should follow the instructions issued by the district administration and the city municipal council with regard to the segregation of waste. Waste collection will not be done if the people do not follow the rules.

CCTV cameras will be installed on roadsides to check the dumping of waste on roadsides. Stern action will be initiated against those who dump poultry waste in undesignated places.

The DC also said that private hospitals and clinics have separate norms for waste management. The norms should be strictly adhered to. The license of the violating hospitals will be cancelled.

Green City Forum founder president Cheyyanda Satya said that a green team comprising of 200 people will conduct door-to-door campaigns on the second Saturday of every month to create awareness on the new system of waste segregation and management.

A documentary on Swacchata Abhiyan was screened on the occasion. The posters on the campaign were released.

Kodagu For Tomorrow organization office-bearer P C Kaverappa, CMC Commissioner Ramesh, Swacchata Andolana ambassador Monti Ganesh and Green City Forum president B Jaya Chinnappa were present.

Taskforce formed

A district-level special task force has been constituted for the successful implementation of solid waste management and to observe the orders of the National Green Tribunal.

The deputy commissioner will be the head of the task force. District Pollution Control Board’s environment officer will be the member secretary.

Superintendent of police, District Legal Services Authority chairman, DDPI and Madikeri Green City Forum president will be the members. Kodagu for tomorrow will be the special invitee organization.