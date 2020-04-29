Kodagu gradually bounces back to normalcy

Things are gradually returning to normalcy after several relaxations were announced by the government, following the district being enlisted under the green zone in connection with the Covid-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, several shops opened after 40 days of lockdown and people were seen purchasing the items, while maintaining social distancing. The shops operated between 6 am and 4 pm.

Shopping complexes, film theatres, tourists spots, beauty parlours, jewellery shops, salons and public transport are restricted till further orders.

Hotels opened after many days and provided parcels to the customers. However, there was a thin attendance of people in hotels.