Kodagu gradually bounces back to normalcy

Kodagu gradually bounces back to normalcy

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 29 2020, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 19:43 ist
Vehicles were seen in large numbers in the roads of Madikeri on Wednesday.

Things are gradually returning to normalcy after several relaxations were announced by the government, following the district being enlisted under the green zone in connection with the Covid-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, several shops opened after 40 days of lockdown and people were seen purchasing the items, while maintaining social distancing. The shops operated between 6 am and 4 pm.

Shopping complexes, film theatres, tourists spots, beauty parlours, jewellery shops, salons and public transport are restricted till further orders.

Hotels opened after many days and provided parcels to the customers. However, there was a thin attendance of people in hotels.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kodagu
return to normalcy
Lockdown relaxation
green zone
Madikeri 

What's Brewing

Smokers may be living on edge with COVID-19: IIT study

Smokers may be living on edge with COVID-19: IIT study

BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching

BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

Satellite images suggest Kim Jong Un at favoured villa

Satellite images suggest Kim Jong Un at favoured villa

Coronavirus: 'Yamraj', 'Gabbar' stalk Kolkata streets

Coronavirus: 'Yamraj', 'Gabbar' stalk Kolkata streets

 