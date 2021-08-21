Kodagu Growers' Federation demands survey

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Aug 21 2021, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 19:25 ist

The incessant rainfall in the month of July and August has damaged coffee crops.

The Kodagu Growers' Federation office-bearers appealed to the deputy commissioner to direct officials to conduct a survey on crop loss and provide compensation for the losses.

Federation president Kechanda Kushalappa, in a meeting, said that the growers have incurred losses.

The government should come to the rescue of the growers, he added.

Kodagu Growers' Federation
incessant rainfall
Coffee
demand for survey
Kodagu

