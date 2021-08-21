Kodagu Growers' Federation demands survey

The incessant rainfall in the month of July and August has damaged coffee crops.
The Kodagu Growers' Federation office-bearers appealed to the deputy commissioner to direct officials to conduct a survey on crop loss and provide compensation for the losses.
Federation president Kechanda Kushalappa, in a meeting, said that the growers have incurred losses.
The government should come to the rescue of the growers, he added.
