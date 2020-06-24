Kodagu has huge scope for fish cultivation: Kota Srinivas Poojary

Noting that Kodagu has ample opportunities for fish cultivation, Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport, Kota Srinivas Poojary felt the need to carry out serious efforts in this regard.

Chairing a meeting at Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Madikeri on Wednesday, he lauded the efforts of coffee growers who have been carrying out fish cultivation in their private ponds in the plantations.

The minister meanwhile directed the officials from the fisheries department to rear the best varieties of fish in Harangi fish rearing centre and provide fingerlings to interested farmers.

"Innovative ideas with respect to fish breeding should be brought into effect," he said.

Fisheries department assistant director K T Darshana said that a total of 1,886 hectares of area in Harangi reservoir is being utilized for fish rearing and has been handed over to Kaveri Meenugarara Sahakara Sangha.

Similarly, 105 hectares in Chiklihole has been handed over to the cooperative society, through tender-cum-auctioning. There are 200 fishermen, 95 fish vendors and 2,000 fish cultivators in the district, she said.

The official said that six lakes under fisheries department, 506 lakes under various Gram Panchayats, 3,000 private lakes, nine ponds and two riversides in the district have been handed over to Kodagu Vanyajeevi Samrakshana Sangha on a contract basis.

"Sale of 4,000 kg to 5,000 kg fish takes place in the district on a daily basis. Kodagu is among the first 10 districts which have the highest sale of fish. The total production capacity of fish in the district is 3,582 tonne, as per the statistics of 2018-19," she added.

Harangi fish rearing centre official Sachin said that ponds are being created in Harangi region. Currently, there is a demand for 40 lakh fingerlings in the district and 21 lakh fingerlings are being provided by the centre.

Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary assured to provide Kissan cards to fish cultivators. Loan facility with zero percent interest up to Rs 3 lakh will be provided to fishermen.

'Complete development works soon'

Conducting a review meeting of the Muzrai department, the minister directed the officials concerned to complete the development works in the temples soon.

He stressed on completing the work on the proposed 'Yatri Nivasa' guest house at Bhagamandala, on priority.

The minister assured to hold discussions with the health department towards giving permission for 'pinda pradana' ritual at Bhagamandala.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that Rs 1 crore has been provided by BBMP, towards the development of Bhagandeshwara-Talacauvery temple.

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya, Additional DC Dr Sneha and Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda were present.