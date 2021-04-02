Kodagu JD(S) chief alleges foul play by civic poll candidates

District JD(S) unit president K M B Ganesh accused the candidates in the election of violating the rules by interfering in the revision of the voters’ list in City Municipal Council elections.

He said that the returning officer has issued directions towards the addition of names and to make corrections in the voters’ list. But, the aspirants, taking undue advantage of the situation, have started to add names of people as per their wish.

This is a conspiracy to get more votes and this is done without the notice of the voters. The officials are silent, despite knowing about the same, he said.

Ganesh also warned of initiating legal action against the malpractice. The returning officer will be solely responsible for any discrepancy.

“The officials should stop dancing to the tunes of the aspirants. The JD(S) will submit a complaint to the deputy commissioner and State Election Commission,” he added.