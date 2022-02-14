Kodagu limps back to normalcy as Covid-19 cases dip

With the decline in Covid-19 cases, normalcy has returned to the Kodagu district. Though there was a concern over the increase in cases during the third wave, it has been overcome with declining cases recently.

From January 1 to February 11, a total of five persons have lost their lives to Covid-19 infection. In the first two waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, the district saw 443 deaths.

During the third wave, college and school students in Madikeri, Napoklu, Shanivarasanthe, Virajpet, Gonikoppa and Kushalnagar were infected with the virus.

A few schools had even declared a holiday after the schools were declared as containment zones.

By January end, the district was reporting an average of 600 fresh cases daily. Many patients have been getting treatment in private clinics.

Though many people are suffering from cold, fever and cough in Shanivarasanthe and surrounding areas, they are visiting private clinics rather than going for tests. Many had even availed treatment at Hassan.

Following a sudden change in weather in the first week of January, many suffered from headaches, colds and body pain.

The district administration has already arranged oxygen generation units at the district hospital, taluk hospital and Kushalnagar community health centre. All the required medicines have also been stocked to tackle the pandemic, said, doctors.

When the state government imposed curfew and restrictions, the district homestay, resort owners had opposed it.

With the lifting of the curfew, the business has slightly improved. The government should provide compensation to the family of those who died of Covid-19 infection, said office-bearers of Pravasodhyama Avalambitara Okkuta.

The coffee harvest in the district has been completed. Labourers who had returned to their native in 2020 are slowly returning back to the coffee estates for work.

"However, a major chunk of the labourers have not returned yet," said coffee grower Rishith from Napoklu.

Doctors have urged people to remain cautious and not to let their guard down. Mask should be worn compulsorily.

Homestay owners said that tourists have started visiting the tourist spots in the district. The homestays remain full during the weekend.