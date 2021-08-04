Kodagu MLAs fail to get ministerial berth yet again

Even though Kodagu is termed as a strong fortress of BJP, legislators from the district have not been given a place in the cabinet which was reshuffled on Wednesday.

Kodagu has two MLAs and one MLC from BJP.

Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan and Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah are disappointed yet again as their expectations to be part of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet have not been fulfilled.

BJP workers in the district too are disappointed.

Even though the two senior MLAs and their supporters have not expressed their disappointment publicly, it is learnt that they have shown their discontentment against the high command, in their close circles.

A BJP worker said that despite the BJP winning consistently in Kodagu, the legislators from the party are neglected when it comes to the allocation of ministerial berths.

The two MLAs waited with rife expectations during the chief ministerial tenure of B S Yediyurappa. But, they were disappointed.

Appachu had publicly stated that he has been a five-time MLA and has worked hard in strengthening the BJP in the district.

MLA K G Bopaiah said that he had not asked anyone to give him a ministerial post and he is not disappointed for not getting the berth.

A BJP leader said that at least one MLA from the district should have been provided with an opportunity to be a minister, as the district is facing many problems such as man-animal conflict, floods and landslides.

Many people affected by floods have not been compensated yet. Labourers’ problems have also not been solved. Injustice has been meted to Kodagu, he added.

MLC Veena Achaiah from the Congress, as well as JD(S) leaders too, had urged the government to provide a ministerial representation to Kodagu, for the sake of the development of the district.