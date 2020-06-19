Kodagu-origin doc part of team doing research on Covid vaccine

Kodagu-origin doc part of team doing research ...

 Dr Afreen Amir, a native of Kodagu, is now part of a research team in London that is already working towards finding a vaccine for Covid-19 pandemic.The research team has been researching on 'Dexamethasone', a steroid, which has given a new hope by possibly being a potent vaccine against the Covid-19. 

After completing her MBBS in Mangaluru, Dr Afreen pursued her higher education in London and has been working as a doctor there.  Her husband Mushir too, is a doctor in London. Afreen's father S I Amiruddin is currently based in Dubai. He is the elder brother of Kodagu Zilla Janapada Parishat General Secretary Munir Ahmed.

"Afreen completed her SSLC from St Joseph School in Madikeri. She had emerged as the second topper in the district, in the Class 10 board exams. Currently, she is one of the seven experts who are working on the Covid-19 vaccine in London. She always had an inclination towards research in medicine", Munir Ahmed said.

'Dexamethasone', the possible vaccine for the Covid-19, has been subjected to laboratory experiments. The researchers are of the opinion that with the use of the Dexamethasone, about one third of the death rate of the Covid-19 patients can been reduced. A report in this regard is expected to be out soon.

