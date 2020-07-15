Kodagu people prefer self-imposed lockdown

Voluntary lockdown by the businessmen in the district evoked a good response in Kodagu on Wednesday. People preferred to remain indoors while shops and other commercial establishments did not operate.

Hotels and mobile shop owners too supported the self lockdown. Several pharmacies and private clinics were also closed.

When some merchants opened their shops, the task force by the Chamber of Commerce convinced them about the importance of lockdown and were successful in closing the shops. Grocery, vegetable and meat shops were open. However, people did not show any interest in purchase. The roads were deserted.

Chamber of Commerce Kushalnagar unit president B Amrit Raj said that the voluntary bandh call was given from the point of public safety. Vendors and customers have given overwhelming support.

Even though the merchants were facing a financial crisis, they chose not to operate shops in the public interest, he said and thanked all the businessmen and people.

In Siddapura, the local vendors association has decided to open shops between 6 am and 2 pm, starting from Tuesday.

The local association president said that sanitisers are being used in the shops and wearing masks is made compulsory for both merchants and consumers.

The weekly shandy in Virajpet was cancelled following the self lockdown. Vehicles including buses stayed off the road. The street vendors were seen trying to sell vegetables.

Various organisations and elected representatives in Suntikoppa too had taken a unanimous decision to observe complete lockdown from Tuesday to Saturday between 8 am and 6 pm.

But, Suntikoppa unit of Chamber of Commerce conducted a separate meeting on Tuesday evening and decided to operate the shops between 6 am to 12 noon. This created a lot of confusion.

The merchants opposed the decision by the Chamber of Commerce. Suntikoppa Workshop Owners’ Association president V A Santhosh said that the workshop owners in Suntikoppa will not lend support to any voluntary bandh calls by the Chamber of Commerce in future. The workshops will operate as usual.

Gramabhivruddhi Horata Samiti, Gram Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat members too ridiculed the decision by Suntikoppa Chamber of Commerce.

Liquor shops, government offices and banks functioned as usual.