Kodagu people recall Pejawar seer's humane aspects

As the news of the demise of Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami came in, a pall of gloom descended on Kodagu district, as the people and various religious institutions in the district shared a special emotional bond with the seer.

Pejawar seer was adored by his disciples who are in the district in significant numbers.

Whenever the seer visited the district, he was received with a lot of warmth from his disciples and other people. The disciples recall the seer’s inclination towards Kodagu. “Pejawar Swami wanted the people to preserve the environment of Kodagu,” they said.

The seer expressed sympathy when there was a loss of lives during the landslides and flash-floods in the district in August 2018.

After the floods receded, the seer visited the flood-affected villages of Madenadu, Jodupala and Second Monnangeri and consoled the flood victims. He even provided an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to Kodagu.

His admirers recall the seer saying on the occasion that the real social service is in helping people without the considerations of religion and caste identities.

‘Wealth to aid of needy’

“Performing religious rituals alone cannot make us great. Contributing and using our wealth for the cause of the needy only makes our service to God meaningful,” the Pejawar seer had stated.

On May 31, 2019, Pejawar seer visited the residence of Ganesh Upadhyaya in Andagove near Suntikoppa. The seer was on the way to the silver jubilee of Sri Krishnadhama in Mysuru.

Bhagamandala, seer’s favourite spiritual destination

Apart from Udupi, there were several other religious shrines that the seer liked to visit often. In Kodagu, Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala was one of his favourite spiritual destinations.

Whenever he came down to Kodagu, he made sure to visit Bhagamandala. This year, he visited Bhagamandala on July 23. Amid heavy rain, he had a glimpse of Lord Bhagandeshwara. Unfortunately, this was his last visit to Kodagu.