Kodagu pigmy collectors to protest on January 4

Urging authorities to drop the strict rules implemented by the District Central Cooperative Bank and release the commission amount, the members of District Pigmy Collectors’ Association will hold an indefinite stir in front of the deputy commissioner’s office in Madikeri on January 4.

Association president M D Nanaiah said that the pigmy collectors have been working for the betterment of the DCC Bank by collecting the pigmy daily. However, the recent rules of the DCC Bank have caused inconvenience to the collectors.

The issues faced by the pigmy collectors have been brought to the notice of the cooperation minister, MLAs and officials. However, they failed to respond to our woes, he added.