Kodagu Pravasodyama Avalambitara Okkoota formed

Kodagu Pravasodyama Avalambitara Okkoota, a federation of dependents of the tourism sector in Kodagu, has come into existence in the district.

K K Manjunath Kumar is the president of the federation.

The other office-bearers are K Shivakumar - general secretary, M B Manjunath - joint secretary, K Varada - vice president, Lakshminarayana - organising secretary, R K Bhat - advisory committee member, C L Vishwa - honourary director.

The objective of the federation is to work towards the development of tourism and tourist places, ensuring the quality of services at the resorts, lodges, hotels and homestays, taking measures to protect the interests of shops, taxi drivers, autorickshaws and other tourist vehicle drivers, labourers working in the tourism sector and ensuring the safety of tourists, stated a press release.