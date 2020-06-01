Kodagu receives moderate rain

As the monsoon entered Kerala on Monday, the effect was seen in the regions of Kutta, Makutta and Kerike of Kodagu, adjoining Kerala. The regions received good showers.

The weather was overcast in Madikeri till afternoon and there was an intermittent drizzle.

Cherambane, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery, Kodagarahalli, Suntikoppa and Madapura received good rainfall.

Notice issued

The revenue department has issued notices to the people living in Nelyahudikeri and Valnuru Gram Panchayat limits closer to the river banks, to move to safer locations, as there is a possibility of floods in River Cauvery.

Along with the native people, those who had lost their houses during floods have been dwelling in the region, in temporary sheds.