Kodagu receives moderate rainfall

Kodagu receives moderate rain

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 01 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 23:16 ist
Merchants sell vegetables amidst a drizzle in Bhagamandala of Madikeri taluk on Monday morning.

As the monsoon entered Kerala on Monday, the effect was seen in the regions of Kutta, Makutta and Kerike of Kodagu, adjoining Kerala. The regions received good showers.

The weather was overcast in Madikeri till afternoon and there was an intermittent drizzle.

Cherambane, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery, Kodagarahalli, Suntikoppa and Madapura received good rainfall.

Notice issued

The revenue department has issued notices to the people living in Nelyahudikeri and Valnuru Gram Panchayat limits closer to the river banks, to move to safer locations, as there is a possibility of floods in River Cauvery.

Along with the native people, those who had lost their houses during floods have been dwelling in the region, in temporary sheds.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kodagu
rain
monsoon
revenue department
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 