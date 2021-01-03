Kodagu: Reservations for GP president posts announced

Kodagu: Reservations for GP president posts announced

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jan 03 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 22:57 ist

Among 26 panchayats in Madikeri taluk, the post of president in two have been reserved for SC, one for ST, seven for Backward Caste - A, two for Backward Caste - B and 14 for general category.

Among 38 Gram Panchayats in Virajpet taluk, the post of president in three GPs are reserved for SC, six for ST, eight for backward caste - A, two for Backward caste - B and 19 for general category.

In Somwarpet taluk, five posts have been reserved for SC, two for ST, 10 for backward caste A, three for backward caste - B and 20 for general category.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reservation
gram panchayat
president post
Kodagu

What's Brewing

'Pak terror groups resort to cyber recruitment in J&K'

'Pak terror groups resort to cyber recruitment in J&K'

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

A continent where the dead are not counted

A continent where the dead are not counted

 