Kodagu: Reservations for GP president posts announced

Among 26 panchayats in Madikeri taluk, the post of president in two have been reserved for SC, one for ST, seven for Backward Caste - A, two for Backward Caste - B and 14 for general category.

Among 38 Gram Panchayats in Virajpet taluk, the post of president in three GPs are reserved for SC, six for ST, eight for backward caste - A, two for Backward caste - B and 19 for general category.

In Somwarpet taluk, five posts have been reserved for SC, two for ST, 10 for backward caste A, three for backward caste - B and 20 for general category.