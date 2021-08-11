Kodagu secures 14th place in SSLC examinations

The Kodagu district has secured 14th place in SSLC examinations.

Out of the 6,483 students who appeared in the exam, 499 students have secured A+ grade, 1,151 students A- grade, 2,969 students B grade, and 1,864 students have got C grade.

A total of 952 boys and 1,000 girls from government schools have been successful in the exam and a total of 998 boys and 942 girls from aided schools have cleared the exam. As many as 1,284 boys and 1,307 girls from private schools have been successful, said DDPI Sridharan.

Among the highest marks scoring students are: Rolencia Ben (623) and Ananya M H (621) from St Joseph School, Madikeri, W P Vaishali (619) from Srimaruthi School, Moornadu, K T Harshiya (619) from Sri Rajarajeshwari E M School, Kothuru, Cherambane, Lasya Kaveramma K M (623), Bipin Changappa P S (623) and Aryan Cariappa (621) from Lions High School, Kalatmadu, Virajpet, Jenitha A M (625), Sacred Hearts High School, Shanivarasanthe, Somwarpet, Mayuri Y M (621) and Muskan (619), Fathima Convent, Kushalnagar, Apoorva (621), OLV Convent, Somwarpet and Glania D'Souza (621), St Mary High School, Suntikoppa.