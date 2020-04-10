Kodagu stands third in the distribution of ration items

Kodagu district stands third in the state, for the distribution of ration through public distribution system for the months of April and May, as on April 9.

The district has achieved 68% progress in the state, after Mandya district, which stands second at 69%.

The officials are confident of reaching the target in a week. Along with the proper distribution of ration items, social distancing is also being followed.

Kodagu, being a hilly region, had posed a challenge for the supply of necessary items. Daily wage labourers and other economically deprived classes are in trouble due to the lockdown. Considering the same, the department of food and civil supplies had made arrangements to distribute ration items in the villages.

Food and civil supplies department deputy director Gaurav Kumar Shetty said that there are 23,000 APL, 93,000 BPL and 10,000 Antyodaya cardholders in the district.

"About 35,000 quintal rice and 4,200 quintal wheat have been procured by the district, for two months," he added.

Five kilograms of rice is provided to every person from a family holding a BPL card. If the family has four members, the family will get 20 kg rice along with 2 kg wheat. A total of 40 kg rice and 4 kg wheat is being provided for two months.

Antyodayacard holders will get 35 kg of rice per family per month. Every member of an APL cardholder will get 5 kg rice. Even if there are more than two people in the family, the quantity of rice is limited to 10 kg and every kg costs Rs 15.

The ration items are provided to Antyodaya and BPL cardholders free of cost. If the fair price shops are found collecting money from Antyodaya and BPL cardholders, the permit of the shops will be scrapped, he warned.

"Edible oil is not distributed currently. Lentils will be provided to Antyodaya cardholders under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Anna Yojana from next month," said Gaurav Kumar Shetty.