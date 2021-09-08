Kodava Academy annual awards announced

Twelve achievers have been selected for the annual honourary awards and book awards conferred by Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Academy chairperson Dr Ammatanda Parvathi Appaiah said that the award function will be held at Kodava Samaja in Makkanduru on September 12.

She said that the award function could not be held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The awards for both years will be presented on September 12.

The honourary awardees for the present year are Monnanda Shobha Subbaiah and Badakadammanda Kasturi Govinda Mayya (literature), late Kameyanda C Ayyanna and Bottolanda Kali Achaiah (art), Kambiranda Cauvery Ponnappa (research) and Appaneravanda Kiran Subbaiah (sculpture).

Annual book awards will be present for, 'Pojang' a collection of poems by Bacharaniyanda P Appanna and Ranu Appanna, 'Mahavira Achunayaka' a novel by Kadyamada Reeta Bopaiah, 'Badk Pinja Dechavva' a play by Addanda C Cariappa, 'Nadapeda Asha' a novel by Nagesh Kaluru, 'Nangdar Kodava' by Maletira Seethamma Vivek and 'Nataka Ranga' by Uluvangada Cauvery Uday.

Honorary awards will comprise a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each and the book awards comprise Rs 25,000 each, said Parvathi Appaiah.

Kodava thesaurus 'Pala Pajel Kodava Takk' will be released during the function.

There are 5,000 words and descriptions have been given in Kannada, Hindi and English, she added.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan M P will inaugurate the programme. Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, MLC Sunil Subramani M P, MLC Veena Achaiah and others will take part, said Makkanduru Kodava Samaja president Napanda Ravi Kalappa.

Academy members Babbira Saraswathi, Machimada Janaki Machaiah, Makkanduru Kodava Samaja secretary Anchettira Manu Muddappa were present at the press meet.