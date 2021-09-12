Kodava Academy honorary, book awards conferred

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that there is a need to give priority to Kannada in Karnataka. English should be learnt as a second language, while the mother tongue Kodava language should be learnt as a third language.

He was speaking after conferring Kodava Academy Gaurava and Pusthaka Prashasthi, the release of Kodava dictionary, and a Kodava book.

"People speaking Kodava language are settled in various parts of the world. There is a need to save Kodava language, culture and art," he added.

MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah said, "Kodava culture, art and tradition is rich. When culture and art are conserved, even language can be saved."

Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa stressed the need to pass on Kodava culture and tradition among children.

Kannada and culture department director S Rangappa said, "People should not forget Kodava language, art and literature. We should not forget our roots."

Kodava Sahithya Academy president Dr Parvathi Appayya said efforts are on to work on the script in Kodava language. Central Institute of Indian Languages in Mysuru is working on the same.

The Syndicate of Mangalore University has given its nod for starting certificate and diploma courses in the Kodava language, she added.

The honourary awards were conferred on Monnanda Shobha Subbaiah and Badakadammanda Kasturi Govinda Mayya (literature), late Kameyanda C Ayyanna and Bottolanda Kali Achaiah (art), Kambiranda Cauvery Ponnappa (research) and Appaneravanda Kiran Subbaiah (sculpture).

The annual book awards were conferred on 'Pojang', a collection of poems by Bacharaniyanda P Appanna and Ranu Appanna, 'Mahavira Achunayaka', a novel by Kadyamada Reeta Bopaiah, 'Badk Pinja Dechavva', a play by Addanda C Cariappa, 'Nadapeda Asha', a novel by Nagesh Kaluru, 'Nangdar Kodava' by Maletira Seethamma Vivek and 'Nataka Ranga' by Uluvangada Cauvery Uday.