Kodava family cricket tourney postponed

The Kodava Family Cricket Porkonda Cup 2020 tournament scheduled to be held at Government PU College ground in Virajpet has been postponed.
Tournament Organising Committee president P Bopanna said that owing to the natural calamity, the tournament was cancelled in 2019. Owing to the lockdown, the tournament has now been postponed.
