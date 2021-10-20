Kodava film receives appreciation

Kodava film receives appreciation

DHNS
Madikeri,
  Oct 20 2021
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 22:13 ist

Kodava film 'Nadapeda Asha' was screened at Kodava Samaja in Cherambane. 

The film is directed by Kottukathira Prakash Cariappa.

Kodava Samaja Cherambane president Bacharaniyanda Dinesh Ganapathi stressed that there is a need to support the growth of the Kodava language and its culture. 

The movie 'Nadapeda Asha' has come out well, he said.

Kodava Samaja former president Kuttetira Mani Kunhappa, Kottukathira Sabu Thimmayya and others also spoke about the movie.

