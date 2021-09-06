Kodava movie ‘Nadapeda Asha’ screened

The much-awaited Kodava film ‘Nadapeda Asha’ was released on Monday and the first screening of the film was held at Kodava Samaja in Moornadu.

The movie has a positive social message during the tough time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nadapeda Asha narrates the story of the wife of a martyr and was appreciated by movie lovers.

The film has reflected the Kodava way of life and heritage.

Nellachandra Rishi Poovamma and Bollajira B Ayyappa are in the lead roles.

The film is based on the work by Nagesh Kaluru. Kottukattira Prakash Cariappa has directed the film.

Nadapeda Asha is the 21st Kodava film. The other films in the Kodava language are ‘Kodagra Sipayi’, ‘Mahavira Acchunayaka’, ‘Nadamanne Nada Kool’, ‘Mandara Poo’, ‘Na Bayanda Poo’, ‘Jadimale’, ‘Ponnra Manassu’, ‘Nirikshe’ and ‘Makkada Manas’.

During the first screening of the film, Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimayya Forum president Col (retd) Subbaiah, writer Nagesh Kaluru, producers Eramanda Harini Vijay and others were present.