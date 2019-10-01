‘Kodava Namme’ from Oct 11

Kodava Samaja Okkoota will organise ‘Kodava Namme - 2019’ at Field Marshal K M Cariappa Cultural Hall in Balugodu, Virajpet, from October 11 to 12.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri on Tuesday, Kodava Samaja Okkoota Cultural Committee Chairman Napanda M Ravi Kalappa said that the event is held with an objective to unite the Kodava community.

Around 31 units of Kodava Samaja will take part. October 8 is the last date for the enrolment of names, he said.

Hockey, tug-of-war and coconut shooting competition will be held on October 11 and 12. A formal inaugural programme will be held at 9.30 am on October 13.

Events such as ‘Kolata’, ‘Bolakkat’, ‘Kattiyat’, ‘Ummattat’, ‘Balopat’, ‘Talipat’, ‘Sambandha Adkavo’, ‘Pariya Kali’ and ‘Kappeyat’ will also be held. Winning teams will be awarded cash prizes.