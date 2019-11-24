Kodava National Day observed

Codava National Council observed Kodava National Day at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri on Sunday.

A procession was taken out from Gandhi Maidan which passed through Town Hall, Chowki, and returned back to Maidan. The Kodava National Day was observed under CNC President N U Nachappa. The procession had Dudikotta Paat and Kolata.

The main purpose of the CNC observing an annual Codava National Day was to re-insist and rejuvenate their geopolitical aspiration for autonomy and register and ratify their solidarity with striving for the right of self-determination of Codava tribal world, said Nachappa.

He also pointed out that autonomous councils have been established by the Central government in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal, as per the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The government should set up Kodava land as per the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, he added.

The CNC has been demanding facilities for the victims of landslides in Kodagu district. Owing to the efforts of the CNC, the genealogy study of Kodavas has commenced.