Kodava Sahitya Academy announces winners of 'Kakkada Theeni Namme 2021'

The Kodava Sahitya Academy has announced the winners of the 'Kakkada Theeni Namme 2021' competitions which the academy had organised at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kodagu Vidyalaya recently.

The winners in the 'Putt' category are Sheethal M S (I) and Ponnachettira Akkamma (II). In the 'Kuvel Putt' category- Medura Minnu Kaveramma (I) and Pemmanda Veena Devaiah (II) won the prizes. The winners of Pathrode preparations are Chetranda Vasanthi (I), Putharira Vanitha (II).

The winners in the Pajji competition are Baleyada Divya (I) and A B Nirmala (II); in 'Chakkekuru pajji' preparations - Chetrnda Bharathi (I) and Moovera Rekha (II); in Kaipuli preparations - Shibin (I) and Sabitha(II) have won prizes.

The winners in the 'Payisa' category are - Ponnachettira Akkamma (I) and Chetranda Bharathi (II); 'Naad koli curry' - Veena Devaiah (I) and Bollajjira Yamuna (II); 'Pandi curry'- Kechamada Dati (I) and Chetranda Bharathi (II); Baimbale curry - Divya (I) and A B Nirmala (II), 'Kembu curry' - Sabitha (I) and Sheethal (II), Moovera Rekha (II)' 'Kaad mange' curry - Chetranda Bharathi (I) and Kangada Suma (II); 'Baimbale Paar' category - Sinitha P N (I) and Putharira Vanitha (II), said academy chairperson Dr Ammatanda Parvathi Appayya.