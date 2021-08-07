Kolikallumale Betta beckons trekkers

Kolikallumale Betta (hill), one of the trekking spots in Kodagu, is situated near the Karnataka-Kerala border. The hill has been attracting the trekkers to enjoy the beauty of nature to its best.

December to February is the best suitable time to visit Kolikallumale Betta. During the monsoon, it is slippery and leeches are found on a large scale. It is a challenge to climb the hill during the monsoon.

One gets to Nidyamale village by travelling nine kilometres on the State Highway in Peraje.

There are no bus facilities to the village. People have to depend on private vehicles.

From Nidyamale, one has to travel three kilometres to reach Kundadu from where the trekking point to Kolikallumale Betta begins.

To embark on the trekking adventure, trekkers have to trail through the lush green surroundings and here and there water bodies cross the path.

The path does not make one feel tired as one looks at the beauty of the surroundings.

The mist covered hilly ranges, pug marks of wild animals, including elephants, are encountered en route.

With verdant valleys in all directions, the views all around from the top mesmerise the trekkers.

While returning, the trekkers can visit Nidyamale waterfalls. Water cascading down the hillock provides a unique experience for the visitors.

Navaneeth Ponnatti from Kushalnagar said, "I enjoyed the whole trekking experience to Kolikallumale Betta situated on the border of Kodagu district. It was a new experience. The beautiful surroundings of the area make one forget all their tiredness.

A tourist, Chandresh, from Bengaluru, said, "I had come for trekking, along with my friends. It is an unforgettable experience to trek here. The encounter with wild animals en route to the betta, the sound of water flowing gave a new experience."

K C Chalitha, a private firm employee, from Bengaluru, said, "I had visited Kodagu several times in the past. However, trekking gave me a new experience. It helped me to rejuvenate my energy."